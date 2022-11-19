FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers & whiteout conditions through Saturday night

SATURDAY NIGHT FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warning is now out for Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Southwest MI until Sunday AM for areas of 4-6″+. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for northern La Porte, St. Joesph, Elkhart, & Lagrange Counties in Northern IN until Sunday AM for areas of 2-4″. Blowing snow will lead to poor visibility where snow is falling. Drive for slick and snow-covered roads in both the Advisory & Warning areas through Sunday morning. Low near 15F with single digits south of U.S. 6 overnight. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph will give us wind chill values near zero.

SUNDAY: A few morning flurries will give way to afternoon sun. Watch for slick roads during the morning. High around 26F. Low 20F. Wind SW 10-25 mph will make it feel like the teens during the afternoon.

MONDAY: The day we have been waiting for after a cold and snowy week! Sunshine and NO new snow! High 38F. Low 22F Wind WSW 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 42°. Low: 28°.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 45°.

LONG RANGE RELIEF? The mid to upper 40s arrive as we approach Thanksgiving. After the holiday, some rain could melt all the snow pack - but then more snow showers arrive as we inch closer to the month of December.

