BOSS Services accepting nominations for holiday furnace giveaway

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - BOSS Services is now accepting nominations for their annual holiday furnace giveaway!

It’s part of BOSS Services’ “Heartwarming Holiday Giveaway,” in which the company will give away two brand new, fully-installed furnaces to two deserving people in Southwest Michigan.

BOSS seeks to encourage community members to pay it forward and nominate someone special in their life to win a new furnace.

“From the very beginning of the company, it was a priority to give back to the communities we serve,” Owner Jerry Street said in a press release. “This is one of our favorite things we do all year because we love the spirit of paying it forward to someone who truly deserves it. It’s incredibly difficult to read all the nominations and choose only two winners because so many people in the community are doing amazing things helping others but, at the same time, could use some help themselves.”

Nominations are open until Dec. 12, and the two winners will be announced right before Christmas!

In the past seven years, BOSS Services has given away at least 14 furnaces through this program.

To nominate someone, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.