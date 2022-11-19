2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!

Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together.

To adopt Colby, Jack or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

