Tickets on sale for ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic at Kalamazoo State Theatre

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - Musical comedy icon, and five-time Grammy Award winner “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre!

The artist will perform on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Weird Al will draw from his catalog of over 14 studio albums to deliver a wild, hilarious show!

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage… so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!” Al said.

Tickets start at $52.50.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time.

