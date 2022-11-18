South Bend Cubs unveil Marvel-inspired merchandise

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During New York Comic Con last month, the South Bend Cubs unveiled a new logo as part of Marvel’s “Defenders of the Diamond” program.

The Marvel-inspired Cubs logo features a superhero version of mascot Stu D. Baker, breaking through the Cubs circular logo while maintaining the iconic red, white, and blue Cubbie color scheme.

On Friday, the Cubs launched their new merchandise line with the logo just in time for holiday shopping!

As part of Marvel’s “Defenders of the Diamond” series, Marvel animators reimagined logos for all 96 participating Minor League Baseball clubs.

To browse the new merch, simply click here!

