A Place to Call Home: Adoption finalized

For children removed from their homes and placed in foster care, the hope is that they'll be reunited with their parents.

But for some, that’s impossible. The parental rights are terminated and adoption is necessary.

More than 20 adoptions were finalized Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in celebration of Adoption Day in St. Joseph County.

Families filled the lobby of St. Joseph Probate Court with one goal in mind: finalizing adoptions.

Among them, Braelyn and Brooklyn, who have been waiting years for this day.

“I’ve been here a long time and I just want to get it done and over with,” said Braelyn.

Braelyn even wrote to the court asking to make things final. St. Joseph Probate Magistrate Ashley Colborn says it’s important to validate their feelings.

“It’s everything. It’s why I’m here. It’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. To give these children a voice and let these children grow into the society we want for them,” said Magistrate Colborn.

Soon it was their turn.

The courtroom filled with those who love and treasure them.

The girls and their future parents were excited to make it official.

After the court got down to business, it wasn’t long until the time arrived.

“First off, I’ve heard you’ve been waiting a long time to call Tressie and Mitch about what you want to call them, is that right? Do you want to go ahead and do that now? Go ahead, what do you want to call them?” asked Magistrate Colborn.

“I want to call them ‘Mom and Dad,” said Braelyn.

“Are you ready to make it official girls? Ok, let’s make it official. I’m going to let each of you do it together,” said Magistrate Colborn.

Sharing the handle, the girls tapped the gavel to make the adoption final.

“So ordered!” they exclaimed and the courtroom erupted in cheers.

How were they planning to celebrate? The girls really wanted to go to Hacienda!

