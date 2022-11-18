Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!

Among them?

A baby who was surrendered to a safe haven box!

In March of this year, Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.

There was a tiny baby who needed a home.

“The doctor thought maybe less than 24 hours old when she was initially surrendered in the safe haven box in Lake County,” Shelby Faltynski recalled. “We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mom, she made a really courageous decision.”

The baby was initially admitted to the NICU where doctors determined she had a stroke.

Thankfully, little Myah is doing very well now and her parents say she’s meeting all of her milestones.

