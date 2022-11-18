Michigan City man charged with producing child pornography

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been charged with producing and possessing child pornography.

31-year-old Opediah Barnett was arrested earlier this week.

He’s accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce a visual depiction.

Court documents indicate one of the counts deals with the attempted online enticement of a child in West Virginia.

Barnett made his initial court appearance Friday in federal court in South Bend.

