Michigan City man charged with producing child pornography
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been charged with producing and possessing child pornography.
31-year-old Opediah Barnett was arrested earlier this week.
He’s accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce a visual depiction.
Court documents indicate one of the counts deals with the attempted online enticement of a child in West Virginia.
Barnett made his initial court appearance Friday in federal court in South Bend.
