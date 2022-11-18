Meijer to offer free home delivery for SNAP recipients through December

(WTVG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Meijer has announced a program that offers free home delivery for all SNAP recipients through the month of December!

The program aims to help families stretch their dollars even further throughout the busiest shopping season of the year. This is just the latest way the retailer has sought to help SNAP recipients gain easier access to fresh food.

Those that are eligible just have to create a Meijer account and add their EBT card as payment. Delivery fees will then be waived!

To learn more about this program, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Goshen man killed in two car crash
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow still falling on Friday
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Latest News

Michigan City man charged with producing child pornography.
Michigan City man charged with producing child pornography
Michigan City man charged with making child pornography.
Michigan City man charged with making child pornography
Hundreds of glowing luminaries will line the streets for the annual Luminary event.
Luminary returns to St. Joseph on Friday
wndu faw
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow and Single Digit Wind Chills