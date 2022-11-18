Meijer to offer free home delivery for SNAP recipients through December

(WNDU) - Meijer has announced a program that offers free home delivery for all SNAP recipients through the month of December!

The program aims to help families stretch their dollars even further throughout the busiest shopping season of the year. This is just the latest way the retailer has sought to help SNAP recipients gain easier access to fresh food.

Those that are eligible just have to create a Meijer account and add their EBT card as payment. Delivery fees will then be waived!

To learn more about this program, simply click here.

