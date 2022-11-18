Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is visiting Benton Harbor early this year!

“Fab Lab” is offering a one-stop workshop for ornaments this winter season on Dec. 1. Fab Lab is located inside Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave.

Attendees get to laser-cut their own personalized 4-inch wood ornaments and get their photo taken with Santa! Workshop time slots are between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ornaments will be ready for pickup on Monday, Dec. 3.

Tickets cost $20.

