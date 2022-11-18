Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor

Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor.
Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor.(WNDU)
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is visiting Benton Harbor early this year!

“Fab Lab” is offering a one-stop workshop for ornaments this winter season on Dec. 1. Fab Lab is located inside Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave.

Attendees get to laser-cut their own personalized 4-inch wood ornaments and get their photo taken with Santa! Workshop time slots are between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ornaments will be ready for pickup on Monday, Dec. 3.

Tickets cost $20.

To register for the 4 p.m. time slot click here.

To register for the 5:30 p.m. time slot click here.

