Luminary returns to St. Joseph on Friday

Luminary returns to St. Joseph Friday
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A magical event will return to St. Joseph, Michigan on Friday.

Hundreds of glowing luminaries will line the streets for the annual Luminary event.

Downtown businesses will offer special deals and promotions to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Guests can also enjoy holiday music playing throughout the streets as they enjoy the glowing lights.

The event will take place from 5 – 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

