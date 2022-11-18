Helping South Bend’s homeless this winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that winter is here, many are wondering where South Bend’s homeless will go.

“Every year we do have folks who are out in the cold, who end up being a victim of the cold, or the elements. We have the ability to change that culture,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.

The city kicked off its annual weather amnesty program last month.

If you need shelter, you can go to the old downtown Salvation Army Building from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. every day.

“And I was asking just today, and we have not yet met capacity, but that does not mean that we do not have a number of folks couch surfing and people living in cars and vans,” said South Bend Common Council Member Lori Hamann.

In a statement, Mayor James Mueller’s administration says in part, “It is important that we look out for those experiencing homelessness in our community, especially during the cold winter months.”

“The most vulnerable should always be taken care of. That should be at the top of our priority list. Our society will be judged on how we treat the less fortunate in South Bend,” said Davis.

According to South Bend’s Redevelopment Commission minutes, this will be the last winter that this building will be used for weather amnesty.

The redevelopment commission was told that the Center for the Homeless, who runs the program for the city, may be moving the program to a newly renovate space at their facility.

“We have to be very intentional and vigilant on how we are going to go about this issue. Again, South Bend has a number of empty buildings, especially in the downtown area that could be used for housing for homeless, especially during these extreme temperature times,” said Davis.

Mueller’s administration also says community centers are open, such as the Charles Black Community Center, Howard Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and O’Brien Fitness Center, an Pinhook Community Center.

Charles Black Community Center - 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

Howard Park Event Center – 604 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center - 1522 Linden Ave, South Bend, IN 46628

O’Brien Fitness Center – 321 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN 46614

Pinhook Community Center - 2801 Riverside Drive, South Bend, IN 46614

