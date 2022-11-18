FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow and Single Digit Wind Chills

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue for much of the day along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Snow will accumulate on untreated roadways or under heavier bursts of snow. This will create slick roads and snow-covered roads in places. Give yourself extra time and space on the roads. Winds will be persistent from the west this not only keeps the lake effect snow showers locked in but it also will bring the wind chills down into the teens for most of the day. Highs will only be in the 20s so make sure to bundle up! High of 28 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers come to an end overnight as there will be a slight shift in the winds. Roads may remain slick in spots as temperatures will drop down into the teens under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain breezy so the wind chills overnight and into Saturday morning will likely flirt with the single digits for most. Bundle up before you head out overnight. Low of 15 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy during the morning. Temperatures begin in the teens with wind chills in the single digits through the first part of the morning. Temperatures will come back up into the upper 20s by the afternoon with wind chills remaining in the teens for the entire day. Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to lake effect snow showers again by the afternoon and evening. The shift in the winds will allow snow showers to be possible in Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan again. Snow could accumulate a few more inches under the snow bands and roads could become snow covered and slick very quickly. High of 29 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Lake effect snow showers will come to an end during the morning, and it will remain cold and breezy throughout the day. Highs in the 20s as the road crews will work to clear whatever lake effect snow has fallen. Winds chills will again remain in the teens through much of the day. High of 26 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Turning a bit milder through the beginning of the week. Highs back into the upper 30s and low 40s as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. After Thanksgiving there is a chance for some rain and snow showers to give way to more snow showers as we inch closer to the month of December. We will keep an eye on this time frame due to the Thanksgiving travel around the region. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 33

Thursday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.37″

Snowfall: 4.0″

