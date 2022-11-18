Michiana families receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the first day of our “Turkeys on the Table Challenge” distribution!

We had a chance to check in on the one taking place in Nappanee! It happened at the Family Christian Development Center early Friday afternoon.

People came out to make sure they could have a turkey for their family Thanksgiving dinners!

“Especially at this time, the economy’s been-- a lot of folks are struggling to make ends meet,” said Mark Mikel, executive director. “Week to week, day to day, and so to provide a turkey to them at Thanksgiving so they can have a Thanksgiving Meal, it’s pretty important stuff.”

If you still need a bird but weren’t able to make it, there is still one more distribution date on Monday!

