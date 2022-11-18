Buchanan plow drivers say this amount of snowfall wasn’t expected so soon

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan has gotten hit with a lot more snow than usual for this time of year, already surpassing the November average.

Which is why local plow drivers told 16 News Now they had to rush to get prepared.

According to plow drivers in Buchanan, snowfall is not typically this bad until after Thanksgiving, and they were still in the middle of leaf season.

They said they had about a week to buy new equipment, fix the old, and get their gear and crew together.

Plow drivers for the City of Buchanan told 16 News Now that their main salt truck hadn’t even been fixed until Tuesday, and that they appreciated all of the help from everyone on the road plowing.

“We were right in the middle of leaf season, and it took us by surprise. You know everybody’s out doing driveways and commercial lots, and we do our own parking lots and dead ends and turnarounds and there’s a lot. Everybody is out and we appreciate everybody getting their stuff out,” said Michael Baker, the Director of Public Services for the City of Buchanan.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.