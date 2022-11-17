Warming Stations in South Bend

F
F(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold.

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619)

Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 8 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (1522 W. Linden Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN 46614)

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Drive, South Bend, IN 46616)

Hours are typically by appointment, but someone is normally in the building around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
WNDU FAWD
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool