Warming Stations in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold.

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619)

Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 - 8 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (1522 W. Linden Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN 46614)

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Drive, South Bend, IN 46616)

Hours are typically by appointment, but someone is normally in the building around 8 a.m.

