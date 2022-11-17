Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season.

Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled.

Snow was packed on branches and road signs were covered in snow.

There were also several toll road crashes east of the LaPorte exit.

Indiana State Police say while the crashes were not too serious, they do want to remind people to slow down.

Nonetheless, there’s been mixed feelings about a a mid-November snowfall.

“I’m a big snow angel guy, so I’m a big fan of it, I have to say. I’m a big skier, so it’s awesome. All my friends from Florida hate it, but I love it,” said Notre Dame Student Patrick Davis.

“It’s nice, but it’s just you got to be careful on the roads because one day it’s going to be nice and the next day the roads are going to be slippery,” said South Bend Resident Brandon Sobol.

