South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This story will “blow” your mind!

A South Bend woman is going to Kansas City for a big balloon build!

Jennifer Nyikos, owner of Fun By The Yard, has been selected as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals.

They’ll be using their skills to create this incredible life-sized “Toyland” for children and families in need in downtown Kansas City.

It’s all to benefit “Operation Breakthrough” which provides a safe, educational environment for children in poverty and empowers families through advocacy, emergency aid, and education.

This will actually be Jen’s third international build!

She is also looking forward to the possibility of hosting an event right here in Michiana in 2024.

