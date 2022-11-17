South Bend showcases energy assistance solar savings initiative projects

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend, along with multiple partners and non-profit organizations showcased the latest in their energy assistance solar savings initiative projects (EASSI) at Howard Park.

The Tuesday night event showed off the projects work to make the city carbon neutral.

Alex Bazan, the sustainability project manager for the EASSI shared how South Bend has good potential for solar energy.

“The City of South Bend has a good potential for solar energy. we have greater solar potential than the country of Germany. We have a lot of solar contracts here a lot of solar manufacturers. This is a good environment to have solar” stated Bazan.

For more information on the project, click here.

