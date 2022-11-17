Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made.

In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.

Mullen plans to purchase the plant and other assets of the bankrupt company known as Electric Last Mile Solutions.

