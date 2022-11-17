Mishawaka suspends leaf pickup

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is suspending leaf pickup due to the weather!

For now, there will be no leaf pickup through Sunday.

Depending on the weather, services will continue for the final round the week of Nov. 28, and end on Dec. 2.

Leaves may always be bagged and put out with your weekly trash pickup or taken to the Mishawaka Recycling Center.

