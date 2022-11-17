Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

Snow in Berrien County on Nov. 16, 2022.
Snow in Berrien County on Nov. 16, 2022.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson and Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana.

Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling.

Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the afternoon.

Niles had consistent snow throughout the day. Several schools in Niles were closed making for an unexpected snow day.

“I was kind of woken up late, and I was woken up by my parents. They were like, ‘Guess what, it’s a snow day.’ And I was like, ‘Cool, I’m going back to sleep,’” said students Lily and Annie Babler.

Berrien Springs got more than their fair share Tuesday night. This led to residents bringing out the heavy machinery to clean the streets on Wednesday.

And the downtown business district spent much of the day in the dark without power.

“I found Village Do It Best Hardware, they had a generator outside running to keep one of their registers going,” said Gregory Gerrans, Berrien Springs resident. “I needed propane because I’ve got an electric stove so obviously that’s not going to work. So I broke open my camp stove and got a couple of cans of propane.”

“It’s been things, snow shovels, of course, to get out of the house, the snow brushes, for their car, and then ice melter, and then weight for the car cause it’s very slippery,” said Garren Dent of Village Do It Best Hardware. “So that’s been very popular today.”

And the last customer walked out with?

“A snow sled so they had the right plan they left with a sled,” Dent finished.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

