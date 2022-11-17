Michigan Democrats win majorities in state House, Senate for first time since ‘84

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Turns out, Michigan Democrats had more to celebrate on election night than they knew at the time.

The administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer now claims that Democrats won majorities in the state house and state senate for the first time since 1984.

It’s being called a victory for practical problem-solving.

“Making investments that are geared toward public safety, protecting life, clean drinking water, that has been obviously a really big deal in places like Benton Harbor where you know, ahead of schedule we have been able to replace all the lead service lines were, that caused contaminated water in that city,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist D-Mich.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist also believes the shift in power could clear a path to protect the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

