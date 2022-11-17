Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Boston College vs. Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame gears up to take on Boston College for the last home game of the season!

This week, we’re asking, “Which conference would you like to see Notre Dame face in a bowl?”

Your choices are:

  • The SEC
  • Big 10
  • Big 12
  • Pac-12
  • It doesn’t matter!

The poll will remain open until 2 p.m. Saturday!

VOTE HERE

