‘Home Fur the Howlidays’ aims to fill homes with loving pets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is beyond capacity, so to help find homes for their furry companions, they are holding the “Home Fur the Howlidays” adoption event.

They believe the end of the Covid-19 shutdowns and schedule changes are why so many animals are in shelters nationwide.

“You know, at the beginning of the pandemic, the community came out in droves and were adopting and fostering, but as time went on and people had to go back to work, or they were losing their jobs, or they had to move, so we’ve slowly been filling up,” said Genny Brown, Executive Director at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Currently, the shelter has over 350 future pets, including 85 dogs and over 230 cats and kittens, with 100 ready for homes.

Some dogs are even being kept in playrooms meant for meeting potential adopters because all the kennels are already occupied.

“To give you some kind of perspective, we have 72 permanent dog kennels here at the shelter and 85 dogs,” said Brown. “So, if you can do the math, we have dogs in offices, playrooms, activity rooms, and all over the place, so we need the community to help us find great homes for these animals, even if it’s temporary in a foster setting.”

Until December 30, The Humane Society SJC is waiving the adoption fees for all animals six months of age or older when adopters donate five or more items from their Wish List. All the dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on age-appropriate core vaccinations, including the rabies vaccination, and microchipped.

Top priority Wish List items include unopened new bags of dry dog or cat food and canned ground/pate’ style dog or cat food (Purina, Iams, or Wellness brand products). They always accept gently used blankets, towels, wash clothes, clumping kitty litter, regular bleach, large black trash bags, hot dogs, and pet enrichment items.

“We are still doing our same application process, so we don’t want people to come here just because they’re getting a free pet,” said Brown. “Pets aren’t free. There’s vet care involved, food, and toys. It’s Christmas time, so I’m sure you’re going to buy a lot of great things for your new pet, but we desperately need the community to come and help us and take these babies home. You know, it’s not a home until you have four paws pattering around.”

Even if you can’t adopt a pet right now, the Humane Society says there are many other ways to help out.

Pet Adoption Agencies in Michiana

Humane Society of St. Joseph County

2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Phone: 574-255-4726

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday

Hours during Home Fur the Howlidays: open for walk-ins 2:00-4:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Humane Society of Elkhart County

54687 County Road 19, Bristol, In 46507 Phone: 574-475-4732

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday; 9:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday * Animal visiting hours vary – please call or check their website

Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County

1048 S. 325 E, Pierceton, IN 46562 Phone: 574-267-3008

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday; 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday * Visits scheduled upon request

LaPorte County Animal Shelter

2855 West State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350 Phone: 219-326-1637

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

Marshall County Humane Society

11165 13th Road, Plymouth, IN 46563 Phone: 574-936-8300

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday; closed Sunday * After-hours visits scheduled upon request

Starke County Humane Society

0104 W SR 10, North Judson, IN 46366 Phone: 574-896-5060

Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Wednesday and Friday; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 Saturday; closed Sunday and Thursday

Pet Refuge

4626 S Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 Phone: 574-231-1122

Intake Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday; Closed Saturday and Sunday Adoption hours: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday

South Bend Animal Resource Center

521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628 Phone: 574-233-0311

Intake Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday (during COVID); closed Saturday and Sunday. Adoption Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday (during COVID); 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. First Saturday of each month

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan

5400 Niles Road, St Joseph, MI 49085 Phone: 269-927-3303

Hours: 11 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday; 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday (Visitation hours: end 30 minutes before closing)

Cass County Animal Shelter

323 M62, Cassopolis, MI 49031 Phone: 269-445-3701

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday

Resources for Pet and Animal Protection

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804 Phone: 212-876-7700

The Humane Society of the United States

1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 Phone: 866-720-2676

