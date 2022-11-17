Goshen man killed in two car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office is investigating a crash that killed a 30 year-old man in Goshen.

According to police, A 2012 Chrysler 200 was heading South on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a 2020 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15. The Chrysler stopped at the stop sign then proceeded into the intersection where the Jeep struck the passenger side of the Chrysler.

The passenger of the Chrysler was taken to Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Elkhart General Hospital unconscious with several broken bones in his face, the driver of the Jeep was taken to Goshen General Hospital for a complain of pain.

The investigation is still ongoing.

