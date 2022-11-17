George Wilson Park starts winter tubing early on Thursday

George Wilson Park is open early for tubing!
George Wilson Park is open early for tubing!
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention all winter weather fans!

George Wilson Park is opening early for tubing! Typically tubing season begins in December or January, but with the early snowfall, the park is ready!

George Wilson Park will be open Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tubing hill open hours will depend on the weather and hill conditions.

Admission is $4 per person and $3 for tube rental.

To stay up to date with openings and closing of the park, follow their Facebook page:

