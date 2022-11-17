FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Ending, Roads Improving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow showers ending during the morning hours as road conditions begin to improve. Take it slow as crews work during the morning. Some daylight will aid in melting on the roadways, but the temperatures will only be in the lower 30s for highs during the day. It will also be breezy from time to time with a wind chill in the low 20s. Skies remain mostly cloudy and by the late afternoon and evening scattered lighter lake effect snow showers will be likely along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Some snow-covered roads are possible late into the night in SW Michigan. High of 33 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers will be possible along and north of the Indiana Toll Road overnight and into Friday. Snow covered and slick roads are possible because temperatures will be down into the teens overnight. Low of 17 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Lake effect snow showers will persist in SW Michigan and may wobble into extreme northern Indiana throughout the day depending on the wind direction. Highs will be in the 20s along with a wind chill in the teens for much of the day. Snow that is falling will make things snow covered and slick. A few inches of fluffy snow are possible in SW Michigan. Take it slow on the roads where snow is falling. High of 28 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Lake effect snow showers could linger along and north of the Indiana Toll Road throughout the day on Saturday. Otherwise, we will be cold and windy under mostly cloudy skies. High of 28 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Some light snow showers will be possible along with colder temps into Sunday. Then we will have a bump in the temperatures early next week. Highs back into the middle 40s along with a bit more sunshine. Around Thanksgiving it looks like another drop in temperatures and a chance for more wintry weather. Something we will continue to monitor as we get closer to the holiday season.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 16th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 35

Wednesday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.26″

Snowfall: 2.6″

