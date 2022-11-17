Downtown Mishawaka’s $19M revitalization project nears completion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the dawn of a new “ice age” in Mishawaka.

Say goodbye to the ice rink, and hello to the ice ribbon.

The new Iron Works Ice Rink is nearing completion.

It’s the $19 million icing on the cake—the last of the planned expansions of Beutter Riverfront Park.

There are four reasons the city is having the facility built on valuable downtown riverfront property.

“Seasons here in Mishawaka, you know, we have winter, snow like we woke up this morning, and while some want to complain about it, we decided to embrace it,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood told reporters during a tour of the facility today. “We created this brand-new venue, right downtown Mishawaka, in the heart of the city, that will be active four seasons, all year round.”

A new electric-powered Zamboni and the latest mechanical ice-making equipment actually promise to extend the winter skating season by several weeks because ice can be made at higher temperatures.

The first floor of the facility has a skate rental room and a South Bend Chocolate Café and public house with a full food menu.

The second floor features an event center with a view of the pedestrian bridge over the St. Joseph River. The venue seats about 130 guests, and it will host the likes of weddings, class reunions, and graduation parties.

The event center will complement what’s already going on downtown, being careful not to compete.

“Well, we don’t want to compete with other event centers downtown. This is very unique and very different, but we wanted other businesses downtown to be able to get engaged with this event center, so we have a preferred vendor list. Nearby restaurants are being encouraged to deliver food to various events.

The Iron Works Ice Rink will open on December 3rd, which coincides with the start of Winterfest. The rink will be the new home of the city Christmas Tree.

