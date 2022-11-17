Berrien County hosting flu vaccine clinic every Wednesday through December

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is gearing up to host flu vaccine clinics!

They’ll be held Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. until the end of December.

Vaccines will be given out at their Benton Harbor office at 2149 E. Napier Ave.

“Vaccinations are our biggest tool to help prevent severe illness and keep everyone healthy this flu season,” said Guy Miller, health director. “No one wants to spend the holiday season being sick – get your vaccine today to help reduce the impact influenza has on you and your loved ones.”

An appointment is required, which you can schedule by calling 269-926-7121.

For more information simply click here.

