Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend Man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in Saint Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74 year-old South Bend man.

Police responded to the area of N. River road near Quaker Road to a report of a one vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies were able to remove the man from the vehicle to try and perform lifesaving measures, however the man died from his injuries on at the scene.

Preliminary information from the investigation reveal the car was heading east on N. River road when then drive ran off the road and hit a tree, when the vehicle caught fire.

Multiple agencies responded and helped at the scene including Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Constantine Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance, Sturgis Towing, WMU Med and Eley Funeral Home.

