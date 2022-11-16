Wednesday’s Child: Talented Trey

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Families come in all shapes and sizes, including all ages and interests. In our Wednesday’s Child segments we introduce you to Indiana and Michigan foster children in need of adoption. Kids like 12-year-old Trey would like to find a new family to hang out with.

Grant Me Hope shared Trey’s story. He’s quite the athlete with lots of experience playing football, soccer, and basketball. Hoops are definitely his favorite sport.

“I like to play point guard,” said Trey. Michael Jordan is his favorite player. Steph Curry is his next favorite.

“I would like to play on the school basketball team,” admitted Trey.

Trey is a huge fan of superhero action movies, especially Marvel and DC movies.

“My favorite superhero is Wolverine because he has claws and he can heal. He has super strength and super speed,” said Trey. “I want super strength as my superpower because I could lift up stuff and help people.”

Trey is looking for a new family that lives in a nice neighborhood where he can play outside.

“When I’m outside, I like to play basketball,” said Trey.

Trey has an older sister with whom he is very close. She’s also available for adoption.

To learn more about Trey and adoption from foster care, click here for the Indiana Adoption Program and Grant Me Hope:

Indiana Adoption Program

Grant Me Hope

