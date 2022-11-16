‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’ reminds customers to be vigilant ahead of holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As winter weather increases, so does the frequency of scam attempts in Michiana.

Nov. 16 marks “Utility Scam Awareness Day,” and Indiana Michigan Power is reminding customers to be aware this holiday season.

Scammers are using more advanced tactics to target customers of utilities including electric, gas, water, and more.

In most cases, scammers contact a utility customer by phone, email, or in-person, claiming the customer is late paying their bill. They then apply a sense of urgency or pressure to the situation, asserting that the customer’s service will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately. Scammers often demand a wire transfer or a gift card. Sometimes they urge customers to buy a pre-paid debit card and use the card to provide payment.

I&M employees will never contact customers demanding immediate payment. I&M does not disconnect service without prior warning. Employees and contractors will always carry proper identification such as a photo badge.

Some helpful tips for dealing with scammers are enclosed below:

Slow down . Scammers often try to hurry customers. They may ask for personal information in addition to immediate payment.

Verify . Scammers pose as utility company employees. If the scammer is on the phone, make sure they can verify they are with the utility or can verify your account information. If you are unsure, hang up and contact I&M directly by using the information on your most recent bill or the I&M website. Remember that scammers increasingly use “spoof” numbers that make it appear their call is originating from a legitimate business.

Stop before you act. Think about the information the caller is asking of you. If it seems unsafe or incorrect, rethink the situation and ask questions.

