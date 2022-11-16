South Bend prepared for snow ahead of inclement weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The calendar says autumn. The forecast says winter.

Let the flakes and the leaves fall where they may.

“You know, it’s that time of year where you’ve got to expect about anything in South Bend and with the early snowfall, we had to get our trucks ready to start doing plowing operations. Obviously, that comes first and foremost, to make sure the roads are safe for the traveling public,” South Bend Public Works Director Eric Horvath explained. “And so, we’ve had to suspend our leaf pickup operation.”

The leaf pickup program started on Oct. 31. Some neighborhoods have yet to see a single leaf pickup pass to date.

“We’re more than halfway through the first round, but haven’t been through one pass for everyone yet,” Horvath said.

Turns out, the same trucks used in the leaf pickup program do double duty as a snow plow. Crews were busy today making the necessary conversions.

“The issue that we have is, you can see behind me, these trucks have leaf boxes on the back of them and those leaf boxes are collecting the leaves, but when we go into snow operations, we’ve got to have a truck that has a dump on it, that can hold the salt and put the salt spreaders on.”

While there’s a lot of concern over labor shortages in a lot of fields, Horvath says there’s only one unfilled opening in the city’s street division.

The city has about 67 available plow drivers and about 40 machines.

“We’re expecting anywhere from six to 12 (inches) whatever you’re looking at in the forecast, so we’re ready for that. We’ll have all of our crews ready, we’ll go day and night operation, around the clock, and we’ll have all hands-on deck.”

