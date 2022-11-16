South Bend approves plan to extend emergency services to German Township

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend’s Board of Public Safety held a meeting.

First on the agenda, the approval of a new fiscal plan! It will allow city emergency services to serve an annexed area in German Township.

The area is about 2.8 acres.

“A fiscal plan essentially lays out how the city would serve a particular area with all of its services,” explained Michael Divita, principal planner for the City of South Bend.

“Our 22′s beat already kind of skirts around that area anyways,” South Bend Police Department Chief Ruszkowski explained. “So it would just be incorporating more of a straight drive. There wouldn’t be anything added upon us based on not knowing what type of calls if any calls would occur at a new structure.”

In addition to being served by police beat #22, the new territory will be served by fire station #11.

