Power outages reported across Michiana

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are over 3,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan.

As of 12:00 p.m., the areas currently seeing the highest number of outages are Berrien Springs and Pokagon.

Meanwhile, Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) is reporting that power is out for over 1,400 customers throughout southwest Michigan.

NIPSCO is also reporting no outages at this time in our area.

