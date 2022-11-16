Power outages reported across Michiana

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are over 3,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan.

As of 12:00 p.m., the areas currently seeing the highest number of outages are Berrien Springs and Pokagon.

Meanwhile, Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) is reporting that power is out for over 1,400 customers throughout southwest Michigan.

NIPSCO is also reporting no outages at this time in our area.

