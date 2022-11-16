Police investigating after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in arm

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm on Wednesday.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to reports of a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton Street around 7:46 a.m. An initial investigation suggests that a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a gun inside the house.

Medics arrived on scene and the boy was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. His injury was not life-threatening.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also notified.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.