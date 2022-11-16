Police investigating after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in arm

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm on Wednesday.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to reports of a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton Street around 7:46 a.m. An initial investigation suggests that a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a gun inside the house.

Medics arrived on scene and the boy was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. His injury was not life-threatening.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also notified.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
WNDU FAWD
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
South Bend Community School Corporation
Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated lake effect snow band developing
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

Indiana confirms first monkeypox-related death
Kylen Jenkins has been arrested for a shooting that injured a 20-year-old woman and a...
Man arrested in 2021 shooting that injured woman, 3-month-old infant
WNDU's Melissa Stephens gives us a look at the turkey distribution times for families in need...
Turkey distribution times for the 'Turkeys on the Table Challenge'
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Lake Effect Snow Moving In