Planning commission discusses marijuana ordinance

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Marijuana retailers could soon come to the City of New Buffalo.

The planning commission met Tuesday night to begin drafting a marijuana ordinance.

“When we originally had this discussion, a lot of what we based it on was the fact that the city had done a mailing, looking for responses from the population about recreational marijuana, and it came back about 65 percent of the residents were in favor of it,” said Chairman of the Planning Commission Paul Billingslea.

The city council said it wants the planning commission to modify the proposal and formulate something that can be adopted.

They also asked the planning commission to elaborate on where the parcels would be.

“Staff will work on preparing large scale maps that show exactly what pieces of property would be available...facility in to sell marijuana,” said Billingslea.

The planning commission is also working on updating its zoning ordinance.

As of now, marijuana retailers would have to be at least 1,000 feet from a school, church or the central business district, and would not be allowed in residential areas.

“I would rather put our own ordinance into place and approve it before the state stuffs it down our throat, which they are very likely to do. I think it just makes sense for us to get ahead of it,” said Billingslea.

The planning commission will meet again after Thanksgiving.

They will also get residents’ feedback on the ordinance.

The city council will have the final say.

