Man arrested in 2021 shooting that injured woman, 3-month-old infant

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a shooting that wounded both a woman and an infant in Berrien County back in 2021.

The suspect, identified as Kylen Jenkins, was charged and arrested for 3 counts of assault with intent to murder, 2 counts of discharge at a building causing injury, 6 counts of felony firearms, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Berrien County Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 12, 2021, officers responded to the River Terrace Apartments around 9:14 p.m. on reports of shots fired into an apartment. First responders on scene found that two victims, only identified as a 20-year-old woman and a 3-month-old infant, had driven to the Spectrum Health Lakeland Emergency Room.

Both the woman and infant were released after being treated for minor injuries.

Jenkins was arraigned on Nov. 10, 2022.

