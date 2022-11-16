Indiana confirms first monkeypox-related death

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana is reporting its first monkeypox death.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, this person had multiple other health conditions, however, monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus.

The most reported symptom of monkeypox is a rash, however, some people may have flu-like symptoms before a rash.

Since June, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, with most occurring among men ages 18 to 39.

