Indiana confirms first monkeypox-related death

(WNDU) - Indiana is reporting its first monkeypox death.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, this person had multiple other health conditions, however, monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus.

The most reported symptom of monkeypox is a rash, however, some people may have flu-like symptoms before a rash.

Since June, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, with most occurring among men ages 18 to 39.

