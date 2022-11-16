FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Lake Effect Snow Moving In

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana.

WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties.

WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday.

WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.

IMPACTS: Heavy snowfall rates will create reduced visibility and hazardous travel. Roads will become snow covered and very slick through Wednesday and into the evening. Thursday mornings commute will also likely be impacted by snow covered and slick roadways.

FORECAST UPDATES:

4:30AM WEDNESDAY: Heavy bursts of lake effect snow have begun across SW Michigan and into Northern Indiana. Snow will quickly coat roadways and make them slick as we approach the morning commute. Drivers need to give themselves extra time and space on the roads. Slow down and take extra caution in and around intersections and while approaching them or slowing down. Snow is expected to continue on and off throughout the day. The heaviest of the lake effect snow will likely occur late this afternoon and into the evening. 1-2 inch per hour snow rates are possible. Snow will accumulate quickly. Snowfall by Thursday morning could reach 6-10″+. Isolated areas under the heavy lake effect bands could reach close to 12-16 inches.

