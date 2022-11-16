24 years later, SBPD reunites man with the officer that saved his life as a child

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - July 16th, 1998, South Bend police officer, Anne Hayes, responded to a call of a three-year-old wandering in and out of traffic in the northwest side of South Bend.

Now, fast forward to today, 24-years-later, the boy, who now goes by the name Roberto Theiss, has come back to South Bend to thank officer Hayes for saving his life.

“I don’t know if massively surprised is the right word or best word, but you know, we do this like every day and you never hear what happens to the kids... and I’m just happy to find out that he did so well and wanted to see me, which is a big surprise too,” Hayes said.

Hayes has served as a South Bend police officer for nearly three decades now and had no idea that responding to a 911 call 24-years-ago, she would be saving and changing the life of a boy who wouldn’t forget it.

“And I do remember being on the side of the road and from there, getting picked up by a police officer,” Roberto Theiss, now 27-years-old, told 16 News Now.

According to Theiss, the incident was one of a few things that put him into foster care.

“It was a lot of back and forth. I met my foster parents when I was four. they came over after that incident and we went back and forth for six years where I would stay six months with them and then six months with my biological family,” Theiss said.

Throughout it all, he never forgot the woman who saved him.

During roll call on Wednesday, Theiss surprised Hayes with a bouquet of flowers, hoping to recall the event together and catch up on the last 20-years.

“Get to know a little bit about what she’s done throughout her career, and how much she’s impacted and let her know again how that little action she did changed my entire life and I cannot express words of gratitude,” Theiss said.

With Hayes just overjoyed that she helped make a difference in his life.

“Just to know that he never forgot it... that’s just really nice,” said Hayes.

According to Theiss, Hayes even helped to influence him joining the National Guard.

He is set to deploy within the next few weeks.

