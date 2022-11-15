Witnesses share details of school bus and semi crash: ‘It was just all hands on deck, everyone trying to help.’

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Julie Czukor and her fiancé, Chuck Toscano told 16 News Now, they witnessed the entire crash.

“I feel so connected to these kids that we don’t even know, like I’m crying over them, I’m worried about them,” Czukor said.

According to the couple, they had been driving home from a dog show in Ohio and had almost been run off the road by Santos twice.

Couple witnessed crash in Warsaw (16 News Now)

Czukor said that initially they had thought Santos was just a bad driver, but after witnessing him swerve into other drivers, Czukor called 911 to report the recklessness.

They had no idea what they were about to witness.

“When we got up to the traffic light by Bob Evans, the light turned yellow and he just plowed right through the light as the school bus was turning and the bus, it was like watching two kids toys just go up into the air,” Czukor said.

The couple told 16 News Now that Santos had tapped his breaks to stop at the red light, but continued to blow through it, even after the bus had already begun to turn.

“And then I called 911 back and I was like. That’s it, send everybody, he flipped this bus over now,” said Czukor.

According to the two, they witnessed the student be ejected from the back of the bus, urging Toscano to rush in and help.

“It really just came down to an instinct of, I need to help these kids, they’re not going to know how to get out,” Toscano said.

Trying to help first responders in any way they could, witnesses like Toscano helped to open emergency hatches and remove students from the bus.

“Other members of the community ran up too, like we weren’t the only ones there, it was just all hands on deck, everyone trying to help,” said Czukor.

We have been told by authorities that, physically, all who were hurt are in stable condition, but mentally and emotionally, recovery could take a bit longer.

