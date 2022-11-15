Witnesses share details of school bus and semi crash: ‘It was just all hands on deck, everyone trying to help.’

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Julie Czukor and her fiancé, Chuck Toscano told 16 News Now, they witnessed the entire crash.

“I feel so connected to these kids that we don’t even know, like I’m crying over them, I’m worried about them,” Czukor said.

According to the couple, they had been driving home from a dog show in Ohio and had almost been run off the road by Santos twice.

Couple witnessed crash in Warsaw
Couple witnessed crash in Warsaw(16 News Now)

Czukor said that initially they had thought Santos was just a bad driver, but after witnessing him swerve into other drivers, Czukor called 911 to report the recklessness.

They had no idea what they were about to witness.

“When we got up to the traffic light by Bob Evans, the light turned yellow and he just plowed right through the light as the school bus was turning and the bus, it was like watching two kids toys just go up into the air,” Czukor said.

The couple told 16 News Now that Santos had tapped his breaks to stop at the red light, but continued to blow through it, even after the bus had already begun to turn.

“And then I called 911 back and I was like. That’s it, send everybody, he flipped this bus over now,” said Czukor.

According to the two, they witnessed the student be ejected from the back of the bus, urging Toscano to rush in and help.

“It really just came down to an instinct of, I need to help these kids, they’re not going to know how to get out,” Toscano said.

Trying to help first responders in any way they could, witnesses like Toscano helped to open emergency hatches and remove students from the bus.

“Other members of the community ran up too, like we weren’t the only ones there, it was just all hands on deck, everyone trying to help,” said Czukor.

We have been told by authorities that, physically, all who were hurt are in stable condition, but mentally and emotionally, recovery could take a bit longer.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
Martinez is charged with shooting and killing a man in South Bend on Nov. 11, 2022.
Mishawaka man charged with killing man’s roommate after fight over wallet
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
South Bend Community School Corporation
Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy

Latest News

Christine Karsten examines gun-related crimes with children and schools in this investigative...
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
Mayor Mueller announces reelection campaign.
Mayor Mueller announces reelection campaign
Medical Moment: 'Movement Snacks' and how they might benefit health
Medical Moment: 'Movement Snacks' and how they might benefit health
Viewrail opens new plant in Goshen.
Viewrail opens new plant in Goshen