Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Some light snow showers will persist into the evening and overnight hours. A coating to an inch of snow is possible. We will have to begin watching the roadways which could become slick and slushy in certain areas. Low of 30 degrees. Winds SW 0-5 mph.

WINTER STORM WATCH:

A winter storm watch has been issued for Berrien and Cass counties in SW Michigan as well as St. Joseph and N. LaPorte counties in northern Indiana. The watch is put in place from 4AM ET Wednesday through 10AM ET Thursday. Heavy lake effect snow will add up quick, totals could approach 6-10 inches in some areas. Travel will be difficult and dangerous and visibility will be low. Plan ahead!

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some light snow showers will give way to lake effect snow showers during the day. Winds will be persistent out of the north and west, this will create some heavy lake effect snow bands that will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. Snow will fall at high rates under the lake bands. Low visibility and dangerous travel are possible. Heavy snow rates will continue into the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy lake effect snow comes to an end with lingering snow showers and flurries into the afternoon. Roads where the heavy snow rates occurred will be very snow covered and slick and dangerous. Make sure to plan ahead and look for delays or closures leading into the day. Some snow showers could linger into the weekend with another inch or two of snow accumulation into the weekend.

