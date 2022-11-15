Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?

Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs.

The plant’s known simply as “Plant 6″ and it will help increase production time on their stair and rail systems.

“So we’ve made a lot of significant investment in this plant,” said Len Morris, CEO and Founder of Viewrail. “From our solar to generate our own energy. Nitrogen harvesting to be able to create our own nitrogen to power our lasers. But the real secret is the people. Where we have a lot of people-centered automation. Robots working along to set people free to find more creative solutions.”

All of Viewrail’s products are manufactured in Goshen.

