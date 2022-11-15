South Bend Mayor James Mueller announces reelection campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Nov. 15, South Bend Mayor James Mueller announced his reelection campaign!

“I believe in what South Bend can be, I refuse to give in to the politics of division, of fear, or despair, and instead, embrace the politics of opportunity, growth, of hope, and shared promise. I believe that together, we will rise, and make our city a home where everyone can thrive. I stand before you now, to announce my reelection campaign for Mayor of South Bend,” Mueller said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mueller was elected in 2019, in his first-ever election campaign.

