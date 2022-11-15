South Bend fire on Longley Avenue

Avoid the 1800 block of Longley Avenue while crews clear the scene.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend fire is currently on location at a fire in the 1800 block of Longley Avenue at the Walt Temple Able Tree Doctor building.

The crew members do not yet know what caused the fire, or if there are any injuries, but they are advising people to stay away from the area due to heavy smoke.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated further with any new information.

WNDU
