Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano Pargas responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Pargas was the acting chief for the city on the day of the shooting and was placed on administrative leave in July.(City of Uvalde via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room.

A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that there were “eight to nine” kids alive and in need of help in the classroom.

The call came as hundreds of officers gathered outside Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The call with Lt. Mariano Pargas underscores that law enforcement personnel were aware that children were in danger even as they waited more than 70 minutes to confront the gunman.

Pargas has been placed on leave.

