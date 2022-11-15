Notre Dame Football delivers meals to Ronald McDonald House Charities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish announced a new tradition with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana!

Coach Marcus Freeman and the players themselves will deliver meals to the charity every Friday before a home game!

It gives the football players a chance to give back to the local community by visiting families with children receiving care at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“Kids light up when they see Coach Freeman and the players,” said RMHC Michiana Director of Operations, Kellie Montgomery. “It means so much to have them take time out of their busy schedule to brighten the days of families in need.”

Since Sept. 9, Coach Freeman and the players have joined RMHC Michiana’s Lunches with Love program as they take meals over to families in the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (HEMOC) wing of the hospital.

So far this year, the Lunches with Love program has provided nearly 1,500 meals to families.

