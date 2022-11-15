More than 54M expected to travel for Thanksgiving

FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.
FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.(CNN/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

About 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

Despite inflation and current economic woes, demand for travel doesn’t seem to be waning.

And with COVID travel restrictions now lifted, people are able to gather again.

AAA also pointed out that Americans are more comfortable taking public transportation again including airplanes and trains.

Their advice for those hitting the friendly skies this season is to reserve airport parking ahead of time, build in time for long TSA lines and avoid checking a bag if possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
WNDU FAWD
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
Martinez is charged with shooting and killing a man in South Bend on Nov. 11, 2022.
Mishawaka man charged with killing man’s roommate after fight over wallet
A South Bend man was involved in a serous crash in Cass County.
South Bend man severely injured in crash
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
FILE - Various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center...
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
Ask the Doctor: Joint pain, craving non-food items, and preventing hair loss.
Ask the Doctor: Joint pain, craving non-food items, and preventing hair loss
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House